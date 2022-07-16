U.S. Navy conducts freedom of navigation operation in South China Sea

The U.S. Navy on Saturday said in a statement the USS Benfold carried out what it calls a "freedom of navigation operation" in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands.

"On July 16, USS Benfold (DDG 65) asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands, consistent with international law," it said.

