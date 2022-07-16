Athletics-Dominican Republic win 4x400 mixed relay world title
Dominican Republic denied the United States a golden farewell for Allyson Felix on Friday, winning a spectacular 4x400m mixed relay at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in 3:09.82.
Netherlands took silver while the United States finished with bronze. The Americans seized the early lead and the home crowd roared with delight as seven-times Olympic gold medallist Felix took the baton for the second leg.
The United States opened a massive gap in the final changeover but Dominican anchor Fiordaliza Cofil chased down the leader and American Kennedy Simon could not fend off the Dutch threat down the home stretch.
