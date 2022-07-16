Russian defence minister orders "units in all areas" to step up Ukraine operations
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has ordered Russian military units operating in all areas of Ukraine to step up their operations in order to prevent strikes on eastern Ukraine and other territories controlled by Russia, the ministry said in a statement on its website on Saturday.
It said Shoigu "gave the necessary instructions to further increase the actions of groups in all operational areas in order to exclude the possibility of the Kyiv regime launching a massive rocket and artillery strikes on civilian infrastructure and residents of settlements in Donbas and other regions".
