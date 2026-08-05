Ukraine says air defence missile supplies sharply down from 2025

Supplies ​of ‌air defence ​missiles to Ukraine are ‌three times less than in 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Wednesday, urging ‌politicians in allied countries to approve more deliveries.

"This concerns ⁠not ​only ⁠this summer period, but ⁠every period of the first ​half of 2026," Zelenskiy ⁠said on X following ⁠a deadly ​Russian strike on Kyiv, during which ⁠Ukraine did not manage to ⁠intercept ⁠any incoming missiles.