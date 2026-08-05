Ukraine says air defence missile supplies sharply down from 2025
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed concern over significantly reduced air defence missile supplies, urging allied countries to approve more deliveries by the first half of 2026.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Supplies of air defence missiles to Ukraine are three times less than in 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, urging politicians in allied countries to approve more deliveries.
"This concerns not only this summer period, but every period of the first half of 2026," Zelenskiy said on X following a deadly Russian strike on Kyiv, during which Ukraine did not manage to intercept any incoming missiles.
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