60 sub-inspectors promoted to rank of inspector in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 14:46 IST
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav on Saturday promoted 60 sub-inspectors of the armed police cadre to the rank of inspector.

With the promotion of 60 police personnel, almost all the vacancies of inspector rank have been filled in all the armed wing of the Punjab Police, said an official statement here.

The move came a week after the Punjab Police promoted 101 sub-inspectors, which included 95 women officers, to the rank of inspector.

“Assuring timely promotion to my colleagues is my top priority, which will not only boost morale of the force but also overcome the shortage of staff at supervisory level in different wings of the Punjab Police,'' said Yadav.

He also encouraged them to perform their duty with dedication, sincerity, and honesty. Terming timely promotion as the right of every police official, the director general of police (DGP) assured the entire police force to give them their due promotions very soon.

All the vacancies at supervisory levels including head-constable, assistant sub-inspector, and sub-inspector will be filled at the earliest, he further said.

