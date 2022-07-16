Left Menu

U'Khand: Dhami plants trees to mark beginning of Harela festival

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in a tree plantation programme at Maharana Pratap Sports college here to mark the beginning of Harela festival. The tree plantation campaign would be conducted in the state for a month as part of Harela celebrations this year, Dhami said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-07-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 15:15 IST
U'Khand: Dhami plants trees to mark beginning of Harela festival
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in a tree plantation programme at Maharana Pratap Sports college here to mark the beginning of Harela festival. Celebrated in Uttarakhand in the month of Shravan, Harela is a unique festival that links environment conservation to culture, he said. The tree plantation campaign would be conducted in the state for a month as part of Harela celebrations this year, Dhami said. The chief minister said 15 lakh trees will be planted during the festival of which 50 per cent will be fruit bearing.

Relentless efforts are needed for the conservation of environment, he said. The theme for Harela celebrations this year is revival of water resources, rivers, rivulets and streams in every district, Dhami said, adding that there must always be a balance between development and environment conservation. ''It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the coming generations get a pure environment,'' Dhami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global
4
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022