Left Menu

3 Udaipur murder accused sent to judicial custody till August 1

The rest five were arrested subsequently.The NIA had taken over the case on June 29.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 16:04 IST
3 Udaipur murder accused sent to judicial custody till August 1
  • Country:
  • India

A designated National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Saturday sent three Udaipur tailor murder case accused to judicial custody till August 1, according to a government lawyer.

Riaz Akhtari, also known as Riyaz Attari, Ghouse Mohammad and Farhad Mohammad Sheikh were under NIA custody, and were produced in the court by a team of the anti-terror probe agency amid tight security.

''The court ordered to send them to judicial custody till August 1,'' special public prosecutor T P Sharma said, adding the accused were being shifted to a high-security jail in Ajmer. The NIA has arrested a total of seven people so far over the gruesome murder four of whom -- Mohsin, Asif, Mohammad Mohsin and Wasim Ali -- are already under judicial custody till August 1.

Kanhaiya Lal, the 48-year-old tailor, was killed by cleaver-wielding men -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- at his shop on June 28 in Udaipur's Dhan Mandi police station area over a controversial post on social media.

The two had posted a grisly video of the crime online. Both of them were nabbed in Rajsamand within hours of committing the crime. The rest five were arrested subsequently.

The NIA had taken over the case on June 29.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022