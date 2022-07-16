Left Menu

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-07-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 16:47 IST
Maha: Two booked after 10 construction firm staffers get stranded in swollen river amid heavy rains
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were booked after 10 employees of a construction firm got stuck in the middle of Vaitarna river in Maharashtra's Palghar district amid heavy rains for two days and had to be rescued by a National Disaster Response Force team, an official said on Saturday.

The firm's engineer Anil Nare and site manager Navin Srivastava were booked for allegedly putting the lives of 10 of their subordinates in danger, the Manor police station official said.

''Despite warnings from the district administration about heavy rains, the two asked these 10 men to enter to Vaitarna river as part of the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway work on Wednesday. The 10 workers were stranded on a construction barge for two days without food and water till they were rescued by the NDRF on Thursday,'' he said.

The case was registered on Friday but no arrest has been made so far, the police official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

