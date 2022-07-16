Left Menu

4 children drown in rainwater-filled pit in Rajasthan

Four children, including two minor girls, drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in Rajasthans Nagaur district on Saturday, police said.Ramlal, Lichma and Aarti, all aged three years, and Shimbu 4 were playing near the pit.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-07-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 17:20 IST
4 children drown in rainwater-filled pit in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

Four children, including two minor girls, drowned in a pit filled with rainwater in Rajasthan's Nagaur district on Saturday, police said.

Ramlal, Lichma and Aarti, all aged three years, and Shimbu (4) were playing near the pit. They started taking bath in it and drowned. They belonged to a nomadic community and their families were staying nearby, Station House Officer, Kotwali, Brijendra Singh said.

The incident occurred near Mundwa road in Nagaur city, he said. ''The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital for postmortem,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

Class 10 girl kidnapped, gang-raped in south Delhi

 India
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
3
Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

Gianis accelerates expansion and marks 200 stores across India

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russian basketball boss defends Brittney Griner in a drugs trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Athletics-Tokyo to host 2025 World Championships; Russi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022