Man given fake gold, duped of Rs 2.5 lakh by two persons

A man was duped of Rs 2.5 lakh by two persons who allegedly sold him fake gold in Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday.Abdul Majiz Mohammad Hanif 38 was accosted by a man on Wednesday who showed him a silver coin and said a person staying in Kanhan area has a vast quantity of gold that he wanted to sell at low rates, the official said.The accused met Hanif on Thursday and gave him two gold beads, which the latter sold to a jeweller for Rs 27,000.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-07-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2022 18:49 IST
Abdul Majiz Mohammad Hanif (38) was accosted by a man on Wednesday who showed him a silver coin and said a person staying in Kanhan area has a vast quantity of gold that he wanted to sell at low rates, the official said.

''The accused met Hanif on Thursday and gave him two gold beads, which the latter sold to a jeweller for Rs 27,000. Convinced, Hanif gave them Rs 2.5 lakh for 1.5 kilograms of gold. However, it was fake gold as confirmed by the jeweller. Hanif approached police after realising he had been duped,'' the official added.

A case has been registered at Yashodhara Nagar police station and efforts were on to nab the two accused, he said.

