Left Menu

Man shot and killed by off-duty police in DC's Wharf area

An off-duty police officer shot and killed a man armed with a semiautomatic handgun in the area of a Southwest Washington entertainment district Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.The encounter took place shortly after 9 pm EDT in the area of The Wharf, a district of restaurants, shops and entertainment venues along the Potomac River.At least one shot was fired by the officer, who was with a second off-duty officer at the time, Police Chief Robert J.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-07-2022 10:06 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 10:06 IST
Man shot and killed by off-duty police in DC's Wharf area
  • Country:
  • United States

An off-duty police officer shot and killed a man armed with a semiautomatic handgun in the area of a Southwest Washington entertainment district Saturday night, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The encounter took place shortly after 9 pm EDT in the area of The Wharf, a district of restaurants, shops and entertainment venues along the Potomac River.

At least one shot was fired by the officer, who was with a second off-duty officer at the time, Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said. A person who may have been with the gunman was being treated at a hospital for a graze wound, Contee said.

The officers had observed the man pointing a handgun while on a pier just outside of a restaurant and “engaged” the man, Contee said in a statement to reporters. He said the suspect was “a very brazen individual” and that the investigation was continuing.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
2
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022