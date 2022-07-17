Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Advocate General's office building in UP

A fire broke out in the office of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General located in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar building on Sunday.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-07-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 11:51 IST
Fire breaks out in Advocate General's office building in UP
Office of UP Advocate General (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the office of the Uttar Pradesh Advocate General located in Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar building on Sunday. "A total of 15 fire tenders engaged in firefighting. Floors 5th to 8th were impacted due to fire. No casualty in the incident was reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Shailesh Kumar, Prayagraj.

[{9c1e5959-e61f-495a-a4d7-8795543a20a4:intradmin/FX13O_VVQAEEWPb.jpg}] According to the information, the files of all the cases of the government are kept on the eighth floor here. The files of all the cases travel to the Courtroom of Allahabad High Court, where the lawyers put forth their stand.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022