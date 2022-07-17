CRPF officer injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-07-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 15:09 IST
A CRPF officer was injured in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said.
''At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir,'' the official said.
Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He has been shifted to a hospital in Pulwama and further details are awaited, the official added.
