CRPF officer injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

A CRPF officer was injured in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said.

''At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir,'' the official said.

Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He has been shifted to a hospital in Pulwama and further details are awaited, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)