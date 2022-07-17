Youth electrocuted, dies in UP's Amethi

A 20-year-old youth died of electrocution on Sunday morning in Gauriganj area of the district, police said. The deceased, identified as Arjun, a resident of Nagarwa locality, was going towards a field when he came in contact with an electric cable and died on the spot, they said. Gauriganj Police Station SHO Angad Singh said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, and the matter is being probed.

