Left Menu

Youth electrocuted, dies in UP's Amethi

A 20-year-old youth died of electrocution on Sunday morning in Gauriganj area of the district, police said. Gauriganj Police Station SHO Angad Singh said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem, and the matter is being probed.

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 17-07-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 18:03 IST
Youth electrocuted, dies in UP's Amethi
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old youth died of electrocution on Sunday morning in Gauriganj area of the district, police said. The deceased, identified as Arjun, a resident of Nagarwa locality, was going towards a field when he came in contact with an electric cable and died on the spot, they said. Gauriganj Police Station SHO Angad Singh said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, and the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022