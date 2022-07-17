Left Menu

Excitement among tribals, women over my nomination as presidential candidate: Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 18:52 IST
A day before the presidential poll, NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu Sunday said tribals and women in the country are excited and delighted over her nomination for the country's top constitutional post, according to sources.

Murmu interacted with NDA MPs on Sunday and thanked them for nominating her as their presidential candidate.

She was also facilitated at the meeting.

''With my nomination there is excitement among tribals and women,'' Murmu told the meeting, according to the sources.

''There are around 10 crore tribals with more 700 communities, and all are delighted with my nomination,'' she said.

Before her arrival, a mock drill for voting in the July 18 poll was carried out at Parliament.

BJP leaders having parliamentary experience and members of the party's legal cell guided the MPs about the process to cast the votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

