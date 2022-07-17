Left Menu

Illegal casino busted in Meerut, 43 arrested

PTI | Meerut | Updated: 17-07-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 19:59 IST
Forty-three people, including nine women, were arrested on Sunday after an illegal casino was uncovered in the Partapur area here, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted on the Octri Marriage Home in which 43 people were arrested and Rs 6 lakh cash seized, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

Those arrested are from Nepal, Delhi, Gujarat and Uttarakhand among other places, he said, adding they were being produced in a court.

Among them, Kapil and Ravi of Delhi, and Piyush Garg of Dehradun were involved in a gambling racket, the SSP said.

It has come to the notice of the police that these people had organised similar events in Dehradun and Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

