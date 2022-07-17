Left Menu

Road rage: Rickshaw driver hospitalised after two men hit him with car jack

Two men allegedly attacked an autorickshaw driver with a car jack in Nagpur city of Maharashtra as they were angry with him after his vehicle brushed past their car, police said on Sunday. They asked Kolhe why his rickshaw brushed past theie vehicle, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-07-2022 21:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 21:18 IST
Two men allegedly attacked an autorickshaw driver with a car jack in Nagpur city of Maharashtra as they were angry with him after his vehicle ''brushed past'' their car, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred in Mankapur area of the city on Saturday night, they said.

The accused have been identified as Sagar Sunil Kanojia (24) and Kunal Orilala Kanojia (36), a police official said. The complainant in the case, Pravin Suresh Kolhe (38), said he was going home in his autorickshaw when the accused came in their sports utility vehicle (SUV) and stopped him. They asked Kolhe why his rickshaw brushed past theie vehicle, he said. ''They started arguing with Kolhe and later hit him with a car jack on his head. Seriously injured in the incident, Kolhe was admitted to the hospital,'' the official said, adding that an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and others were registered against the duo.

