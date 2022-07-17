Left Menu

Rajasthan woman argues with minister over govt project, whisked away by cops

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 22:17 IST
Rajasthan woman argues with minister over govt project, whisked away by cops
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PLMeena_lalsot)
  • Country:
  • India

A woman allegedly had a heated argument with Rajasthan minister Parsadi Lal Meena over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) at his residence on Sunday following which she was whisked away by police, Congress sources said.

The woman was part of a delegation that had visited the minister's house in Dausa district to submit a memorandum demanding that the state's Congress government send a revised detailed project report of the ERCP.

The police, however, said the group had a "normal conversation" with the minister and left after submitting the memorandum.

Rajeshwari Meena got into an argument with the minister over some issues related to the ERCP. The minister then called some police personnel who took her away, the source said.

Mandavari Police Station SHO Rampal, however, said the woman and others with her had a ''normal conversation" with the minister and left after submitting the memorandum.

According to officials, the ERCP is worth Rs 37,000 crore and aimed at ensuring availability of irrigation and drinking water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Culture of garnering votes through freebies 'very dangerous' for country: PM Modi while inaugurating Bundelkhand expy in UP

Culture of garnering votes through freebies 'very dangerous' for country: PM...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022