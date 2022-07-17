Rajasthan woman argues with minister over govt project, whisked away by cops

A woman allegedly had a heated argument with Rajasthan minister Parsadi Lal Meena over the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) at his residence on Sunday following which she was whisked away by police, Congress sources said.

The woman was part of a delegation that had visited the minister's house in Dausa district to submit a memorandum demanding that the state's Congress government send a revised detailed project report of the ERCP.

The police, however, said the group had a "normal conversation" with the minister and left after submitting the memorandum.

Rajeshwari Meena got into an argument with the minister over some issues related to the ERCP. The minister then called some police personnel who took her away, the source said.

Mandavari Police Station SHO Rampal, however, said the woman and others with her had a ''normal conversation" with the minister and left after submitting the memorandum.

According to officials, the ERCP is worth Rs 37,000 crore and aimed at ensuring availability of irrigation and drinking water in 13 districts of eastern Rajasthan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)