Lookout circular issued against 3 Chinese nationals for operating illegal loan app

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-07-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 00:14 IST
The Bureau of Immigration has issued a lookout circular against three Chinese nationals for allegedly operating an illegal digital loan app in India, officials said on Sunday.

The circular was issued following a missive in this regard by Odisha’s Economic Offences Wing.

Earlier this month, a lookout circular was also issued against another Chinese national on the same charge.

“They are the mastermind and main accused… The accused persons were running illegal digital loan apps,” an official release said.

There are more than one lakh “victims” of the app across the country, it said.

“Evidence suggests that they are involved in similar scams in countries like Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh,” the release said.

Further investigation is underway, the officials said.

