Ukraine's president fires security service chief and prosecutor general
Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 00:53 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued executive orders late on Sunday dismissing the State Security Service head and the Prosecutor General. The orders dismissing domestic security chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskiy, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, who leads the effort to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine, were published on the president's official website.
No reason was immediately given for the sackings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ivan Bakanov
- Russian
- Zelenskiy
- Iryna Venediktova
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Zelenskiy adviser concedes key bastion could fall in eastern Ukraine
WRAPUP 2-Zelenskiy adviser concedes last eastern Ukraine bastion could fall
WRAPUP 3-Blasts kill three in Russian city near Ukraine border
WRAPUP 5-Blasts kill 3 in Russian border city, Ukraine hits base in the south
WRAPUP 4-Blasts kill 3 in Russian border city, lawmaker blames Ukraine