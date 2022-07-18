Left Menu

Ukraine's president fires security service chief and prosecutor general

Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 00:53 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued executive orders late on Sunday dismissing the State Security Service head and the Prosecutor General. The orders dismissing domestic security chief Ivan Bakanov, a childhood friend of Zelenskiy, and Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, who leads the effort to prosecute Russian war crimes in Ukraine, were published on the president's official website.

No reason was immediately given for the sackings.

