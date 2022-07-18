Chief: 3 dead in Indiana mall shooting; witness kills gunman

Left Menu

PTI | Greenwood | Updated: 18-07-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 06:45 IST
Three people were fatally shot and two were injured Sunday evening at an Indiana mall after a man with a rifle opened fire in a food court and an armed civilian shot and killed him, police said.

The man entered the Greenwood Park Mall with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition and began firing in the food court, Greenwood Police Department Chief Jim Ison said.

An armed civilian killed the man, Ison said at a news conference. In total, four people were killed and two were injured, he said.

Officers went to the mall at about 6 pm for reports of the shooting. Authorities are searching the mall for any other victims, but they believe the shooting was contained to the food court.

Police have confiscated a suspicious backpack that was in a bathroom near the food court, Ison said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and multiple other agencies are assisting in the investigation.

''We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country,'' Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said.

Greenwood is a south suburb of Indianapolis with a population of about 60,000.

There is no active threat to the area, Bailey said.

Authorities said they would provide more details Sunday night.

