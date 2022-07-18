Left Menu

SC Collegium reiterates recommendation to elevate five advocates as judges in Allahabad HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 13:56 IST
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has reiterated its earlier recommendation for the elevation of five advocates as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

The Collegium, which also comprises Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, has also proposed fresh names of two advocates --Saurabh Srivastava, and Om Prakash Shukla-- as judges in the Allahabad High Court.

The names of advocates reiterated for judges in the Allahabad HC are Shishir Jain, Manu Khare, Rishad Murtaza, Dhruv Mathur, and Vimlendu Tripathi.

In another decision, the Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of judicial officer Radhakishan Agrawal and advocate Rakesh Mohan Pandey as judges in the Chhattisgarh High Court.

It has also approved the proposal for the elevation of Judicial Officer Rajesh Sekhri as a judge in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The three-member Collegium took the decision in a meeting held on July 14 and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website Monday.

