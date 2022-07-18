SC Collegium reiterates recommendation to elevate five advocates as judges in Allahabad HC
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has reiterated its earlier recommendation for the elevation of five advocates as judges in the Allahabad High Court.
The Collegium, which also comprises Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, has also proposed fresh names of two advocates --Saurabh Srivastava, and Om Prakash Shukla-- as judges in the Allahabad High Court.
The names of advocates reiterated for judges in the Allahabad HC are Shishir Jain, Manu Khare, Rishad Murtaza, Dhruv Mathur, and Vimlendu Tripathi.
In another decision, the Collegium has approved the proposal for the elevation of judicial officer Radhakishan Agrawal and advocate Rakesh Mohan Pandey as judges in the Chhattisgarh High Court.
It has also approved the proposal for the elevation of Judicial Officer Rajesh Sekhri as a judge in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The three-member Collegium took the decision in a meeting held on July 14 and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shishir
- High Court of Jammu
- Dhruv Mathur
- Ladakh
- Srivastava
- Rishad Murtaza
- Justices U U Lalit
- Chhattisgarh High Court
- Collegium
- Rakesh Mohan Pandey
- A M Khanwilkar
- Kashmir
- Vimlendu Tripathi
- PTI PKS DV DV
- The Supreme Court Collegium
- Allahabad
- Radhakishan Agrawal
- N V Ramana
- Allahabad High Court
- Manu Khare
ALSO READ
Murder case: Allahabad HC denies bail to former MP
Can grant transit anticipatory bail for offence committed in other state: Allahabad High Court
Babri demolition: Allahabad HC to hear petition challenging acquittal of accused people
Allahabad HC refuses to quash FIR against man for derogatory comments against PM, Union ministers
Allahabad HC seeks reply from Centre, UP govt over seer's petition