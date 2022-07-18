Left Menu

Russian shelling kills six in east Ukrainian town - emergency service

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-07-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 14:48 IST
Six people were killed in Russian shelling of the town of Toretsk in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Monday, the State Emergency Service said.

Rescuers retrieved five bodies from the rubble of a two-story house and another person died in hospital, it said on Facebook. Russia, which invaded Ukraine in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians.

