Police notice to Cong leader Sabarinadhan in Kerala flight protest case

The Kerala police on Monday served a notice to Congress leader K S Sabarinadhan in connection with the in-flight protest staged by Youth Congress activists against Kerala Chief Minister last month.

Police said they have summoned the former MLA for questioning on Tuesday as part of investigation into the incident.

The action comes a day after a screenshot of a purported chat from a WhatsApp group went viral. In the chat, Sabarinadhan, also state vice-president of YC, is purportedly suggesting members of the group to protest onboard the aircraft.

''We have the screenshot of the chat. But we have also been investigating the matter and the notice has been issued based on all these factors,'' a senior police official told PTI.

Speaking to media, Sabarinadhan said, ''We will cooperate with the probe. The youth Congress has been cooperating in the investigation from the very beginning. Now, the Director General of Civil Aviation has imposed a flight ban on two of the YC workers for peacefully protesting inside the aircraft for two weeks and on CPI(M) leader E P Jayarajan, who attacked the workers, for 3 weeks. But, the police have not yet taken any action against him.'' Last month, a case was filed against three Youth Congress workers under various sections of IPC, the Aircraft (Investigation of accidents and incidents) Rules, the Aircraft Act and Suppression of unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act.

The FIR stated that due to political enmity, the three accused conspired to murder chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and boarded the flight from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram. A case has been registered against Majeed, Naveen Kumar and Suneeth Kumar after they raised slogans inside an aircraft in which Vijayan was travelling.

A video, which was widely circulated shows two persons, one wearing a black t-shirt, approaching the seat where the Chief Minister was sitting, raising slogans. The video also shows one person pushing the duo. The protest was held against the Chief Minister, after the key accused in the controversial gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, had raised allegations against him and his family members.

