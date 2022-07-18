Left Menu

2 Kanwar pilgrims killed in accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 18-07-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 15:22 IST
2 Kanwar pilgrims killed in accident in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Kanwar pilgrims were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a mini truck near Rampur crossing on Delhi-Haridwar National Highway on Monday, police said.

Saurabh (40) and Yogesh (30), residents of Faridabad, were on their way to Haridwar to fetch water from River Ganga when the accident occurred, Purchhapar police station SHO Ashutosh Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the accident is on, police said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified mini truck driver who fled from the spot, abandoning the vehicle, they said.

The mini truck has been seized, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022