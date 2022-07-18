Water management key to mitigate effects of climate change

Western Cape Provincial Head of the Department of Water and Sanitation, Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, says water conservation and water demand management are key strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change.

"This was evident during the worst drought in Cape Town in 2017/18. As a result of the combined efforts of different water users, the demand for water was significantly reduced," Bila-Mupariwa said.

Bila-Mupariwa was speaking during a session on water management best practices with a Danish delegation.

The provincial department had hosted a session with a Danish delegation, which provided an opportunity to exchange information on water conservation, demand management, governance, and other aspects of water management.

During the two-day engagement, high-end industries presented their water use sustainability initiatives, including those that reduced water demand.

In addition, the Danish delegation also visited Spier Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In 2015, South Africa, through former Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of water, resulting in a Strategic Water Sector Cooperation programme with the Kingdom of Denmark.

The Sector Cooperation Programme (SCP) aims to support the South African government agencies and other relevant stakeholders in developing and implementing strategy, management, and regulatory frameworks to contribute to the political visions and selected goals of South Africa's National Water Resource Strategy (2013).

The National Water Resource Strategy (2013) includes that "water is efficiently and effectively managed for equitable and sustainable growth and development".

Bila-Mupariwa said it was a pleasure to see Denmark and South Africa's generous commitment to sharing best practices in the field of water management.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)