Left Menu

Water management key to mitigate effects of climate change

"This was evident during the worst drought in Cape Town in 2017/18. As a result of the combined efforts of different water users, the demand for water was significantly reduced," Bila-Mupariwa said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-07-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:09 IST
Water management key to mitigate effects of climate change
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Western Cape Provincial Head of the Department of Water and Sanitation, Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa, says water conservation and water demand management are key strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change.

"This was evident during the worst drought in Cape Town in 2017/18. As a result of the combined efforts of different water users, the demand for water was significantly reduced," Bila-Mupariwa said.

Bila-Mupariwa was speaking during a session on water management best practices with a Danish delegation.

The provincial department had hosted a session with a Danish delegation, which provided an opportunity to exchange information on water conservation, demand management, governance, and other aspects of water management.

During the two-day engagement, high-end industries presented their water use sustainability initiatives, including those that reduced water demand.

In addition, the Danish delegation also visited Spier Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In 2015, South Africa, through former Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of water, resulting in a Strategic Water Sector Cooperation programme with the Kingdom of Denmark.

The Sector Cooperation Programme (SCP) aims to support the South African government agencies and other relevant stakeholders in developing and implementing strategy, management, and regulatory frameworks to contribute to the political visions and selected goals of South Africa's National Water Resource Strategy (2013).

The National Water Resource Strategy (2013) includes that "water is efficiently and effectively managed for equitable and sustainable growth and development".

Bila-Mupariwa said it was a pleasure to see Denmark and South Africa's generous commitment to sharing best practices in the field of water management.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022