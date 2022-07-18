Left Menu

Govt released ₹ 30,751.41Cr for 100 Smart Cities on 8 July 2022

As on 8 July 2022, Government of India has released ₹ 30,751.41 crore for 100 Smart Cities, out of which ₹ 27,610.34 crore (90%) has been utilized.

Government of India launched the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) on 25 June 2015. 100 Smart Cities have been selected through 4 rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. As per SCM Guidelines, Central Government will provide financial support to the extent of ₹ 48,000 crore over five years i.e., on an average of ₹ 100 crore per city per year. An equal amount on a matching basis will be contributed by the State Government/Urban Local Body (ULB).

As on 8 July 2022, Government of India has released ₹ 30,751.41 crore for 100 Smart Cities, out of which ₹ 27,610.34 crore (90%) has been utilized. State-wise details of funds released by Central Government under SCM and utilization thereof is given in Annexure-I.

As on 8 July 2022, these Smart Cities have tendered out 7,822 projects worth ₹ 1,90,660 crore; work orders have been issued in 7,649 projects worth ₹ 1,80,996 crore; 4,085 projects worth ₹ 66,912 crore have been completed. The period of implementation of SCM is upto June 2023 and all Smart Cities are expected to complete their projects within the stipulated time.

