Google is fined $390 mln in Russia for not deleting banned content - Interfax
Alphabet's Google was fined 21.8 billion roubles ($387 million) by a Russian court for a repeated failure to remove content that Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday. It was the second fine based on a percentage of Google's turnover in Russia after a penalty worth more than more than 7 billion roubles late last year.
Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:31 IST
Alphabet's Google was fined 21.8 billion roubles ($387 million) by a Russian court for a repeated failure to remove content that Moscow deems illegal, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday.
It was the second fine based on a percentage of Google's turnover in Russia after a penalty worth more than more than 7 billion roubles late last year. Google did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. ($1 = 56.2500 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Algeria Independence Day on today’s Google doodle
Briton appeals against death sentence in separatist-held east Ukraine -Interfax
Google expands GNI India Training Network to add 5 new languages
Google doodle celebrates Venezuela Independence Day 2022!
Google announces third Asia Pacific GNI Innovation Challenge; applications open until August 23