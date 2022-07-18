Left Menu

Man who killed minor girl in WB five years ago held in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:47 IST
A man who fled West Bengal after allegedly killing a minor girl five years ago was held from Malwani in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Khokan Razzak Mondal had killed the 8-year-old girl in the Kaliganj area of WB and had been on the run since he said.

''Acting on a tip-off, we nabbed him from a garment factory in Malwani where he was working for the past couple of months. The arrest was carried out in coordination with WB police, a team of which was in Mumbai for the past couple of days,'' he said.

