Violence is against development, says TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday expressed agony over the violence in Kallakurichi in the state and said violence is against development and warned of stringent action against those who disturbed peace.Referring to the violent incidents over the death of a Class 12 girl student of a private residential school in Chinnasalems Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, the Chief Minister said the violent incidents have caused great anguish.Educational institutions should regard each and every student as its own pupil while imparting education.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-07-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 18:09 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday expressed agony over the violence in Kallakurichi in the state and said violence is against development and warned of stringent action against those who disturbed the peace.

Referring to the violent incidents over the death of a Class 12 girl student of a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, the Chief Minister said the violent incidents have caused great anguish.

''Educational institutions should regard every student as their pupil while imparting education. I warn that stringent action would be taken if they are found to go against the law,'' the Chief Minister said in his address via videoconference at the Tamil Nadu Day celebrations here.

Police have detained over 300 men in connection with the violent incidents and for vandalizing the school on July 17. On Sunday, 70 people were arrested for violence and 2 men and a woman holding senior positions in the school management were arrested in connection with the death of the girl who was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises.

''They should realize that violence is against development. The tranquil atmosphere alone will ensure a peaceful Tamil Nadu for all,'' Stalin said. ''Our affinity to Tamil, racial consciousness, and the policy of state autonomy are the factors leading to our development,'' he added. State autonomy would not destabilize the nation's unity, but would only strengthen India's unity, he argued.

The Chief Minister, who could not participate in the event since he was discharged from a hospital here today after being treated for COVID-19, said three factors - affinity for Tamil language, racial consciousness, and state autonomy - ''would increase our stature and living and (make us) prosperous.'' Merely because Tamils spoke highly about their language and their ancient rich culture, they should not be construed as enemies of other languages. But for his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) which inspired and helmed the agitation to rename the State Tamil Nadu, the state would have continued to be known by its old name since British rule, and would not have realized its true identity, he said.

Getting the name for the state apart, and ensuring classical language status to Tamil was among the numerous achievements of the DMK, he claimed.

On July 18, 1967, the then Madras State was officially renamed Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Day is referred to as State formation day. Madras State was created on November 1, 1956.

In October last year, the DMK government under Stalin announced that July 18 would be observed as Tamil Nadu Day as it was on this day that a resolution piloted by the then Chief Minister C N Annadurai was passed in the Legislative Assembly, to rename the state as Tamil Nadu. The previous AIADMK government had observed the day on November 1.

