Sudhakaran justifies Mahila Cong protest with cut-out of chimpanzee with Mani's face

Hours after the Mahila Congress held a protest on Monday against senior CPI(M) leader and MLA M M Mani by holding a cut-out of a chimpanzee with his face, KPCC president K Sudhakaran justified the act and made disparaging remarks against the Left leader saying he looks so.

Earlier in the day, Mahila Congress held a protest against Mani for his alleged remarks against a woman MLA, by holding a cut-out of a chimpanzee with Mani's face on it. The women's outfit later tendered an apology to Mani. When asked about the protest with the disparaging cut-out, Sudhakran told reporters in New Delhi that it was indeed his (Mani's) face and not their mistake.

''That's his face. We can show only the original right? It's not our fault (that he looks like that) and all we can do is to tell our creator (God) about it,'' Sudhakaran said. When asked about Mahila Congress' apology for the cut-out, Sudhakaran said they may have done that out of their decency.

''They may have done it out of their decency and elite upbringing. Mani doesn't have these. Why should I express an apology? I didn't say anything to apologise,'' Sudhakaran said. The Mahila Congress District committee in a statement said one of its activists brought the cut-out. ''As soon as it was brought to our attention, it was directed to be removed from the march. If the board used by Mahila Congress hurt the sentiments of Mani or his well-wishers, we tender an apology,'' Mahila Congress district president Lekshmi R, said. Neither the CPI(M) nor Mani have responded with regard to the issue yet. The Mahila Congress was taking out a protest march to the Assembly against Mani's controversial remarks. Mani had recently in the assembly said late RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan's wife became a widow ''as it was her fate'' and that neither the Left front nor the CPI(M) had anything to do with his killing. The opposition Congress has been continuing their protest inside and outside the Kerala Assembly against the CPI(M) legislator's remarks.

