Left Menu

Maha: One held for motorcycle theft in Latur; five vehicles recovered

PTI | Latur | Updated: 18-07-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 19:17 IST
Maha: One held for motorcycle theft in Latur; five vehicles recovered
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing five motorcycles in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

The police on Sunday arrested Tukaram Ishwar Awale (21), a resident of Raichannawadi village of Chakur tehsil, in connection with the cases of theft registered at Gandhi Chowk, Nilanga and Ahmedpur police stations, an official said.

The local crime branch police raided the accused's house and apprehended him for stealing five vehicles worth Rs 2.7 lakh, he said.

The thefts had taken place in Latur, Nilanga, Ahmedpur and Katraj and Bhosari places in Pune district, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022