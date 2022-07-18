Maha: One held for motorcycle theft in Latur; five vehicles recovered

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing five motorcycles in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Monday.

The police on Sunday arrested Tukaram Ishwar Awale (21), a resident of Raichannawadi village of Chakur tehsil, in connection with the cases of theft registered at Gandhi Chowk, Nilanga and Ahmedpur police stations, an official said.

The local crime branch police raided the accused's house and apprehended him for stealing five vehicles worth Rs 2.7 lakh, he said.

The thefts had taken place in Latur, Nilanga, Ahmedpur and Katraj and Bhosari places in Pune district, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)