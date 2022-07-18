Left Menu

Godavari flood recedes further, focus shifts to relief

Flood in river Godavari showed a significant decline on Monday as the discharge fell to 21.44 lakh cusecs even as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Collectors of affected districts to step up relief measures.The Chief Minister held a videoconference with the Collectors and senior officials and asked them to start distributing relief to all affected families in the next 48 hours.Water level is gradually falling. Ensure supply of food and quality drinking water.

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 18-07-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 19:34 IST
Godavari flood recedes further, focus shifts to relief
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Flood in river Godavari showed a significant decline on Monday as the discharge fell to 21.44 lakh cusecs even as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Collectors of affected districts to step up relief measures.

The Chief Minister held a videoconference with the Collectors and senior officials and asked them to start distributing relief to all affected families in the next 48 hours.

''Water level is gradually falling. However, continue the relief camps wherever required. Ensure supply of food and quality drinking water. Also focus on sanitation,'' the Chief Minister said.

He wanted the officials concerned to enumerate the damages to properties, agricultural and horticultural crops in ten days.

Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to take measures for prevention of communicable diseases in the aftermath of the flood.

He said there was no dearth of money and whatever additional quantum of funds required would be sanctioned to the affected districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

World Health Organization declares Marburg outbreak in Ghana

 Ghana
2
3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

3 emergency landings of international airlines in India in last 48 hours

 India
3
New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

New thrilling snaps of Jupiter taken by world's most powerful telescope

 United States
4
World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money laundering charges; Crew members killed in Ukraine cargo plane crash in northern Greece and more

World News Roundup: UAE detains U.S. lawyer for Khashoggi on money launderin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022