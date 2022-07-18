China invites European leaders to meet with President Xi - SCMP

China has sent invitations to European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet with President Xi Jinping in Beijing in November, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a senior source familiar with the situation.

Invitations have also been sent to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the report added.

All four have yet to decide whether to accept, the report added. (https://bit.ly/3IPmr6g)

