Mexican president renewed asylum offer for Assange in letter to Biden
Reuters | Updated: 18-07-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 19:46 IST
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he gave a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden where he defended Julian Assange's innocence and renewed a previous offer of asylum to the WikiLeaks founder.
The United Kingdom last month approved Assange's extradition to the United Station to face criminal charges.
