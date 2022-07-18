Mexican president renewed asylum offer for Assange in letter to Biden

Left Menu

18-07-2022
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he gave a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden where he defended Julian Assange's innocence and renewed a previous offer of asylum to the WikiLeaks founder.

The United Kingdom last month approved Assange's extradition to the United Station to face criminal charges.

