Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe says Rajapaksa government covered up facts - CNN

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has told broadcaster CNN that Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government was "covering up facts", while adding that he aimed to stabilize the island nation's devastated economy by the end of 2023.

"By the end of next year let's start stabilizing, and certainly by 2024 let's have a functioning economy which will start growing," Wickremesinghe told CNN in an interview.

