German economy ministry declines to comment on Gazprom force majeure declaration

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-07-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 20:40 IST
Germany's economy ministry declined to comment on a report saying Russia's Gazprom had declared force majeure on gas supplies to Europe to at least one major customer.

