BRIEF-EMA Starts Evaluating Use Of Comirnaty In Children Aged 6 Months To 4 Years

European Medicines Agency: * EMA - EMA STARTED EVALUATING THE USE OF COMIRNATY IN CHILDREN AGED 6 MONTHS TO 4 YEARS

* EMA - STARTED EVALUATING RENEWAL OF CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR NUVAXOVID * EMA - STARTED EVALUATING RENEWAL OF CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR SPIKEVAX Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)