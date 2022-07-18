Delhi: CBI busts interstate poaching gang, 3 held

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted an inter-state gang and arrested three persons for allegedly poaching and trafficking body parts of animals, said officials on Monday. The arrested accused have been identified as Pinter Patel, Ashok Parekh and Paramjeet Singh. Singh is a resident of Delhi while two others are from Jaipur. The arrested accused were part of a network of an inter-state gang.

A case was registered against the accused. It was alleged that a network of an inter-state gang was involved in the illegal trafficking of animals and trade of animal body parts.

CBI in association with the officials of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau conducted searches in Delhi and recovered 19 numbers of leopard/tiger claws from the said accused. Further searches were also conducted at numerous places in Jaipur which resulted in the recovery of another seven numbers of tiger/leopard claws.

The arrested accused were produced before the competent court in Delhi and remanded to Police Custody. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)