Left Menu

2 minor boys go missing in MP, bodies found in well after 2 days

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 19-07-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 12:01 IST
2 minor boys go missing in MP, bodies found in well after 2 days
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two minor boys went missing from outside their homes in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district and their bodies were later found in a well, police said on Tuesday. The boys, aged 6 and 7, on Saturday went to play outside their homes in Ambakhodra village under Kotwali police station limits.

When they did not return till late evening, their family members started a search and also lodged a missing complaint with police, Kotwali police station in-charge Sanjay Rawat said.

On Monday evening, some villagers spotted the bodies of the two children floating in a village well and informed the police, he said.

The bodies were later handed over to the family members, the official said.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the incident is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022