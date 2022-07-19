Kerala police says robust mechanism in place to curb human trafficking

A robust mechanism has been put in place to curb the menace of human trafficking involving the unauthorised agencies and persons in Kerala, the police said on Tuesday.

A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the State Assembly that his government along with the Centre has introduced a strict monitoring system to prevent human trafficking through illegal recruitment and visa fraud, a senior police officer said that law enforcement mechanism was very active in addressing the growing menace of cheating of the foreign job aspirants by fraudulent recruitment agencies and persons in the state.

''We are coordinating very well with the central agencies and take every possible steps to curb the activities of the unauthorised agencies and persons involved in such fraudulent activities,'' ADGP (Law and Order) Vijay Sakhare told PTI, responding to a query.

He said, as part of addressing the issue, stakeholders involved in addressing the menace have taken several steps including creating awareness among the foreign job aspirants about the activities of fraudulent agencies and persons. Besides, the police have also decided to make public the action taken against the individuals and institutions involved in such illegal acts. Sakhare said a dedicated email address and contact number have been provided to lodge complaints against fake recruitment agencies and persons engaged in such illegal acts.

''We act immediately and effectively against such agencies and persons, the moment the complaints are registered,'' the senior officer said.

Vijayan, in his reply to a calling attention by a UDF MLA in the Assembly on Monday, had said in order to take strict action on complaints of illegal recruitment and visa frauds, the state government has decided to initiate 'Operation Shubhayathra' after holding discussions with all stakeholders.

As part of this initiative, NORKA department would be organising extensive awareness programmes against human trafficking.

The CM had said the matter was being viewed very seriously by the state government which has set up a State Cell, with a Crime Branch IG as its nodal officer, for dealing with this issue.

Besides, anti-trafficking units have been formed in all police districts under the nodal officer's supervision.

