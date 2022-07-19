Left Menu

German consumer group files lawsuit against Tesla over privacy concerns, CO2 ads

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-07-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 12:47 IST
Germany's largest consumer protection group vzbv has filed a lawsuit against Tesla in a Berlin court over alleged misleading advertising and data protection violations, the group said on Tuesday.

The group said Tesla made misleading statements on how much carbon-dioxide emissions consumers save when purchasing a Tesla electric vehicle.

The car's sentry mode, which records its surroundings, also violates data protection laws, according to the vzbv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

