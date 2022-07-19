Left Menu

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 19-07-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 13:22 IST
Maha: Shiv Sena office-bearer attacked in Nashik
An office-bearer of the Shiv Sena was attacked and injured by unidentified persons in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Tuesday.

Sena office-bearer Nilesh alias Bala Kokane sustained injuries in the attack that took place in the MG Road area of the city around 10.45 pm on Monday, an official said.

According to the police, Kokane was riding his two-wheeler when some unidentified persons attacked him with sharp objects. Kokane sustained injuries and was rushed to a private hospital at Gangapur Road, where his condition is said to be stable, the official said.

On being alerted about the attack, patrolling squads of Bhadrakali and Sarkarwada police stations combed the area for the unidentified attackers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

