Nearly 30,000 recruited in public sector in J&K since 2019: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 13:51 IST
New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Nearly 30,000 people have been recruited in the public sector by the Jammu and Kashmir administration since 2019, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said employment for 5.2 lakh people is estimated to have been created through self-employment schemes from August 2019 up to June 2022.

''The government of Jammu and Kashmir has carried out recruitment in the public sector from the year 2019 onwards totaling 29,806,'' he said replying to a written question.

The Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped on August 5, 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under central rule since 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

