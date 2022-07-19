Maha: Security beefed up at offices of Sena MP Krupal Tumane, other party LS members

The Nagpur police have beefed up security at the office of Shiv Sena MP Krupal Tumane, amid an impending split in the Sena parliamentary party, officials said on Tuesday.

The security outside the homes and offices of some of the other Sena parliamentarians has also been stepped up, according to an official.

The Shiv Sena parliamentary party is staring at a split in its ranks with a breakaway faction set to approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with a plea to recognise them as a separate group with Rahul Shewale as their leader. A Shiv Sena Lok Sabha member had claimed that at least 12 of the 19 Sena members will meet Birla to submit a formal letter to recognise it as a separate group.

A police official on Tuesday said security was provided to the office of Tumane, the Lok Sabha member from Ramtek here, on the instructions of Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar. Personnel of the Nandanvan police station were deployed at Tumane's office at Bhande Plot in Nagpur city. A police jeep was also stationed and a sub-inspector was in-charge of the security cover, the official said. The security outside the homes of some other Sena MPs, including Hemant Godse who represents Nashik constituency, was also stepped up, another official said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in New Delhi to review on Tuesday the legal strategy on the disqualification petition against 16 MLAs supporting him filed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Shinde is also likely to meet the breakaway faction of the Shiv Sena MPs in the national capital on Tuesday, a day after he was anointed as the 'chief leader' of the party at the “national executive” meeting.

