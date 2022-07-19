Left Menu

Ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey meets Maha CM Shinde

He is facing two ED and Central Bureau of Investigation FIRs -- illegal interception of phones of NSE employees by iSec Services Private Ltd, a company founded by him, and violation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines in conducting NSEs system audit.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who is currently under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, an official said.

The meeting took place in New Delhi and lasted for 15 minutes, he said. Pandey on Tuesday also appeared before the ED in Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.

Pandey, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, retired from service on June 30. Before his four-month stint as Mumbai's commissioner of police, he served as the acting Maharashtra director general of police.

He is facing two ED and Central Bureau of Investigation FIRs -- illegal interception of phones of NSE employees by iSec Services Private Ltd, a company founded by him, and violation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines in conducting NSE's system audit.

