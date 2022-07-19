Ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey meets Maha CM Shinde
Before his four-month stint as Mumbais commissioner of police, he served as the acting Maharashtra director general of police.He is facing two ED and Central Bureau of Investigation FIRs -- illegal interception of phones of NSE employees by iSec Services Private Ltd, a company founded by him, and violation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines in conducting NSEs system audit.
- Country:
- India
Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, who is currently under the Enforcement Directorate's scanner, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, an official said.
The meeting took place in New Delhi and lasted for 15 minutes, he said. Pandey on Tuesday also appeared before the ED in Delhi for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.
Pandey, a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, retired from service on June 30. Before his four-month stint as Mumbai's commissioner of police, he served as the acting Maharashtra director general of police.
He is facing two ED and Central Bureau of Investigation FIRs -- illegal interception of phones of NSE employees by iSec Services Private Ltd, a company founded by him, and violation of the Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines in conducting NSE's system audit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Event held in honour of Indian defence force veterans in US
Maharashtra: Speaker removes Ajay Chaudhary as Shiv Sena legislature party leader, reinstates Eknath Shinde
Ahead of Maharashtra Floor Test, Eknath Shinde reinstated as Shiv Sena legislative party leader
Event held in honour of Indian defence force veterans in US
BJP, JD(U) in search of 'their own Eknath Shinde' to pull each other down: Chirag