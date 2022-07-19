Left Menu

MP: Clothing store employee held for misbehaving with women

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the women, the police arrested the employee of the store, Sarafa police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said.When the 19-year-old complainant visited the shop with her mother on Sunday, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately on the pretext on taking measurements, he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-07-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 16:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 20-year-old man employed at a clothing store in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was arrested for allegedly touching two women inappropriately on the pretext of taking measurements for clothes, police said on Tuesday. Based on a complaint lodged by one of the women, the police arrested the employee of the store, Sarafa police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said.

When the 19-year-old complainant visited the shop with her mother on Sunday, the accused allegedly touched her inappropriately on the pretext on taking measurements, he said. The woman chose to ignore the act. However, when she went to the shop with her friend the next day, the accused repeated the act and misbehaved with the duo, the official said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under section 354 (uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

