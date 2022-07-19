Left Menu

Seven persons from Sri Lanka arrive at Rameswaram

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:02 IST
Seven persons from Sri Lanka arrive at Rameswaram
Seven persons belonging to two families in Sri Lanka arrived here on Tuesday due to the worsening economic crisis in the island nation.

The two families, dropped at the shoals near Rameswaram island by boatmen, were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard's hovercraft and brought to Dhanushkodi and handed over to the police. They have been identified as N Mary Augusta (44) of Jaffna and her teenaged sons N Nisharukhan and N Sevin, and G Mahesan (39), M Devi (38) of Trincomalee, besides two children Dinal and M Hamusan. They had decided to come to India in order to escape the ongoing crisis in the island nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

