Biden welcomes EU talks with Albania, North Macedonia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:59 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the European Union's expansion talks with Albania and North Macedonia on Tuesday, saying Russian aggression has made an integrated Europe "more important than ever."

"A democratic, secure, and prosperous Western Balkans remains essential to this vision," Biden said in a statement as the two nations began EU membership discussions.

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

