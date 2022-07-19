Kerala HC slams state govt over bad roads

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday criticised the ''deplorable conditions'' of roads in the state and asked the state government to take stern action if a road was damaged within six months of its construction.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made strong remarks against the state government and asked whether the roads should be named as ''K-Road'' to get it repaired.

The court made oral observations during a plea seeking to repair the damaged roads in the state.

The court said action should be taken against the engineer concerned if a road is damaged within six months of its construction and suggested that a vigilance case should be registered.

It also noted that road accidents due to bad roads are increasing these days.

