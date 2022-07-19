Left Menu

Kerala HC slams state govt over bad roads

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 19-07-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 20:55 IST
Kerala HC slams state govt over bad roads
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday criticised the ''deplorable conditions'' of roads in the state and asked the state government to take stern action if a road was damaged within six months of its construction.

Justice Devan Ramachandran made strong remarks against the state government and asked whether the roads should be named as ''K-Road'' to get it repaired.

The court made oral observations during a plea seeking to repair the damaged roads in the state.

The court said action should be taken against the engineer concerned if a road is damaged within six months of its construction and suggested that a vigilance case should be registered.

It also noted that road accidents due to bad roads are increasing these days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022